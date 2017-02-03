QUIZ: Can You Name These Noughties Bands From A Photo?

QUIZ: Is This Real News Or Fake News?
We’ll give you a piece of music trivia. All you have to do is work out whether it’s genuine… or totally made up.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
How well do you know your long-lost indie groups from the 2000s?
We’ll show you a photo of a much-loved (and quite possibly very underrated) act from that glorious decade - but can you identify them by sight alone?
All you have to do is name them correctly. Think you're up for the challenge? Go to it!
We’ll give you a piece of music trivia. All you have to do is work out whether it’s genuine… or totally made up.
Celebrate the return of the Sheila singer by testing your knowledge on his biggest hits.
With the Leicester boys headlining this year’s Reading And Leeds Festivals, we thought it’d be a good time to see how well you recall one of their biggest hits.
Happy Australia Day! To celebrate, let's see if you can spot whether these names refer to actual Australian bands… or are they something else altogether…?
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
The Kasabian guitarist says watching Dyer's episode of Who Do You Think You Are? prompted him to delve into his family history.
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
To celebrate Burns Night, Radio X looks at just a handful of the great songs and acts to come out of the country.
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook