QUIZ: Can You Name This 80s Music Video?

QUIZ: Is This The Name Of A Band... Or The Name Of A Cheese?
We’ll give you an elaborate name: all you have to do is decide whether it’s the name of an obscure indie pop band… or the name of a tasty cheese!
We're challenging you to name these classic rock, indie or pop videos from the fabulous 1980s... from just one screen shot.
Some are familiar, some not so much...? But can you tell us which classic video clip we've taken a screengrab from? Take our quiz now!
As Damon Albarn's Gorillaz look set to make their explosive return, and the Gallaghers prepare to reenter the spotlight, let's find out where your Britpop allegiances still lie.
How well do you know these classic movie posters? Try your luck here.
We'll give you a line from a lyric by Big Dave Grohl... all you have to do is fill in the missing word. Get to it!
Don't worry, there's NO SPOILERS.
Celebrate 20 years since the release of the band's Beetlebum single with this incredible archive footage.
Frustrated by the system? Nervous about current events? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
To celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's Birthday, take a look at some of Radio X's top namedrops.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!