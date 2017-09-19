QUIZ: Match The Glastonbury Line-Up To The Year

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Foo Fighters Lyrics?
Celebrate the release of the new Foo Fighters album Concrete And Gold with the ultimate lyrics quiz.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Celebrate the anniversary of the first ever Glastonbury by testing your knowledge of previous line-ups - how well do you remember the classic years?
Today marks 47 years since Glastonbury festival opened its doors for the first time ever.
It's since gone on the become one of the most famous and talked about festivals in the world, but can you be so sure who actually played Glasto and when?
Take our quiz to find out:
Celebrate the release of the new Foo Fighters album Concrete And Gold with the ultimate lyrics quiz.
14 September is the birthday of the late, great British singer. Celebrate what would have been her 34th with her most enduring track.
Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine, he said… but what else did he say? Take our quiz and see how well you remember the song.
To celebrate the Roald Dahl day can you tell the difference between a rock star's wacky pseudonym, or one of Roald Dahl's famous fictional characters?
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
The Never Gonna Give You Up singer has hinted he'd welcome the chance of working in the studio with the Learn To Fly rockers.
When rock music hits the dancefloor, it can be a beautiful thing. We look at the greatest examples of the indie remix.
Feeling bookish? Celebrate Book Lovers Day with a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
To mark World Philosophy Day, let's get DEEP. Is your existentialism all relative, or are you in love with a notion?
Motivating yourself to lift weights in the gym is pretty difficult. Use these tracks to help you make the gains.
Comments
Powered by Facebook