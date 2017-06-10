QUIZ: Match These Sweets To Bands Who Wrote About Them

PLAY: Muse Song Or Dystopian Novel?
Muse's lyrics are challenging, but how do they match up to some of the 21st Century's most terrifying predictions?
Get into the music
Test your knowledge of these sweet titles!
All you have to do to prove your musical prowess is match these desserts and sweet treats to the bands and musicians who wrote about them.
Test yourself below:
Are you more Californication or Blood Sugar Sex Magik? Find out here.
Isle Of Wight is not only one of the year's first festivals, it's also one of the world's oldest. But how much do you know about it?
Let's celebrate Carl Barat's birthday by challenging you to a lyric quiz!
To celebrate the release of their How Did We Get So Dark? LP, we'll be hosting a very special night with the Brighton duo on Thursday 15 June.
The Dig Down trio will broadcast their gig live from the Austin 360 Amphitheatre in Texas and will be asking viewers to help choose the setlist.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Frustrated by the system? Not got the result you wanted? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Today is the 6 June, 6/6. What is it about the number six? Some of the best albums have appeared sixth time out.
Radio X knows that the greatest music city in the world will not beaten or divided so let’s celebrate Manchester with its finest music.
