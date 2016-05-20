QUIZ: Think You Know All The Lyrics To Manic Street Preachers' A Design For Life?

QUIZ: Is This The Name Of A Band... Or The Name Of A Cheese?
We’ll give you an elaborate name: all you have to do is decide whether it’s the name of an obscure indie pop band… or the name of a tasty cheese!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Celebrate Nicky Wire's birthday with our lyrics quiz!
20 January is the birthday of Manic Street Preachers bassist and glamour icon Nicky Wire.
But do you reckon you can remember all the lyrics to the Number 1 song A Design For Life?
Test your Manics knowledge with our quiz below:
We’ll give you an elaborate name: all you have to do is decide whether it’s the name of an obscure indie pop band… or the name of a tasty cheese!
As Damon Albarn's Gorillaz look set to make their explosive return, and the Gallaghers prepare to reenter the spotlight, let's find out where your Britpop allegiances still lie.
We're challenging you to name these classic rock, indie or pop videos from the fabulous 1980s... from just one screen shot.
How well do you know these classic movie posters? Try your luck here.
Don't worry, there's NO SPOILERS.
Celebrate 20 years since the release of the band's Beetlebum single with this incredible archive footage.
Frustrated by the system? Nervous about current events? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
To celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's Birthday, take a look at some of Radio X's top namedrops.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
Comments
Powered by Facebook