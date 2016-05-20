QUIZ: Think You Know All The Lyrics To Manic Street Preachers' A Design For Life?

20th May 2016, 16:34

Celebrate Nicky Wire's birthday with our lyrics quiz!

Manic Street Preachers

20 January is the birthday of Manic Street Preachers bassist and glamour icon Nicky Wire. 

But do you reckon you can remember all the lyrics to the Number 1 song A Design For Life?

Test your Manics knowledge with our quiz below:

   

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS