QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Kings Of Leon's Sex On Fire?

21 October 2016, 15:58

MTVs EMAs

Celebrate the band's return by testing your knowledge on their biggest track.

Kings Of Leon treated their British fans twice this week, by playing a secret gig in London, and releasing the tickets to their UK arena tour next year.

As we prepare to see them play their WALLS album in 2017, one thing is for certain; that somewhere towards the end of the night, the band will belt out Sex On Fire.

Fans and the band alike may have a love-hate relationship with the song, but do you think you know all its lyrics?

Test your knowledge now: 

 

Trending On Radio X

Stereophonics 2017

Stereophonics Add Second London Show To 2018 UK Tour

Arctic Monkeys Matt Helders at the 2015 GRAMMY Awa

WATCH: Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders Creates Music For Sheffield Bar

Nirvana Nevermind babay Spencer Elden

Who Is The Nirvana Baby? And The Identities Of 15 Other Famous Cover Stars
U2's Bonno and The Killers Brandon Flowers

Bono Helped Brandon Flowers With Writer's Block

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

The Killers 2013

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Killers Lyrics?

Peace Dove

QUIZ: Can You Match The Band To The Peace Lyric?

Foo Fighters 2017

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Foo Fighters Lyrics?

Glastonbury Bills Of Yesteryear

QUIZ: Match The Glastonbury Line-Up To The Year

Amy Winehouse 2007

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black?
The Killers 2014

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To Jenny By The Killers?