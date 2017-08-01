QUIZ: How Yorkshire Are You?

1st August 2017, 09:43

Take the ultimate test on Yorkshire Day.

Arctic Monkeys

It's Yorkshire Day, and to celebrate we're putting you to the test.

Whether you're partial to dropping an apostrophe after your "ts" or you just love a good ol' Sunday roast, this quiz will determine your Yorkshire status, no matter where you're from!

   

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS