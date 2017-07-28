QUIZ: Can You Match These Stereophonics Lyrics To Their Songs?

WATCH: Kelly Jones Announces New Stereophonics Album Title
The Welsh frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles what to expect from their new LP, as the band shared its new artwork on Twitter.
To celebrate the Welsh band's headline slot at Y Not? Festival this weekend, we're challenging you to take our lyrics quiz!
Y Not? festival takes place this weekend, with The Vaccines, Stereophonics and Two Door Cinema Club all headlining.
To celebrate we're challenging you to the ultimate Stereophonics quiz!
Think you can tell your Mr Writer from your Bartender And The Thief? Reckon you've got Just Enough Education To Perform?
Take our Stereophonics quiz and see if you could match up the lyric to the song.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
