QUIZ: Can You Match These Stereophonics Lyrics To Their Songs?

Y Not? festival takes place this weekend, with The Vaccines, Stereophonics and Two Door Cinema Club all headlining.

To celebrate we're challenging you to the ultimate Stereophonics quiz!

Think you can tell your Mr Writer from your Bartender And The Thief? Reckon you've got Just Enough Education To Perform?

Take our Stereophonics quiz and see if you could match up the lyric to the song.