QUIZ: Can You Tell These AC/DC And Guns N' Roses Lyrics Apart?

QUIZ: Which Britpop Band Are You?
We reckon we can guess in just four questions.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Test your knowledge of the colossal rock bands with our lyric quiz.
This week AC/DC finally confirmed the news that Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose would be standing in for Brian Johnson on tour.
And if that wasn't exciting enough Acca/Dacca axeman Angus Young showed his solidarity by making an appearance onstage with Guns N' Roses at Coachella.
Whether you like it or not, the two bands will forever be mentioned in the same breath,But, do you think you can tell their lyrics apart?
Prove how well you know your Black In Black from your Sweet Child O' Mine in our AC/DC vs Guns N' Roses quiz.
We reckon we can guess in just four questions.
We’ll give you ten more cropped photos of guitar legends in action - but who owns the hands playing those classic riffs?
You've probably gazed at their cardboard cut-out faces thousands of times.... but do you know who these people actually are?
Here's the challenge: we give you a series of emojis that cryptically spell out a song by the Sheffield band - but can you name the Arctic Monkeys tune we're thinking of?
Kevin Cadogan has recalled the time the band opened for Oasis in San Francisco.
Jacob Staudenmaier and his friends have re-imagined the opening scene of the award-winning musical.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
Comments
Powered by Facebook