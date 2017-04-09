QUIZ: Can You Match The Rock Star To Their Sideline?

9th April 2017, 13:03

Rock musicians, eh? Not satisfied with raking in the dough from best-selling albums and sold-out tours, but they also have other projects on the go.

Alex James and his cheese

How well do you know your favourite star’s extra-curricular activities? All you have to do is match the sideline to the musician.

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS