QUIZ: Can You Guess The R.E.M. Album?

PLAY: Radio X's Rock 'N' Roll Music Trivia Quiz #1
How well do you know the world of rock and roll and beyond? Take our test of random questions and see how good your knowledge is!
Celebrate Michael Stipe's birthday by testing your knowledge of his seminal band.
Michael Stipe celebrates his 57th birthday on 4 January. But how well acquainted are you with his band's back catalogue? Do you think you could tell their album titles just by their covers?
Take this test, courtesy of Adam Boult, and prove whether your more Out Of Time than out of touch:
Happy birthday Bernard Sumner! To celebrate the New Order singer's special day we're looking back at their biggest hit!
To celebrate John Paul Jones' birthday, let’s see which member of the rock behemoth you most identify with?
It’s Palm Sunday this weekend… And because we love a bad pun here at Radio X, we’ve turned this solemn religious moment into a stupid quiz.
“Personal reasons” have caused Justin Vernon and co to shelve their European tour next month…
This gentleman loves burritos so much that he decided to make it official… well, semi-official.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
If at first you don’t succeed… reissue, repackage, re-evaluate… Sometimes genius isn’t appreciated during the artist’s lifetime. Sometimes they get a second bite of the cherry. Radio X looks at the songs that did better second time out.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
