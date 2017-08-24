QUIZ: Think You Can Answer These GCSE Maths Questions?

Thousands of kids across Britain found out their GCSE results today, which left loads of them feeling ridiculously clever, and a few feeling rather like this...

But do you think you'd fare any better if you wound back the clock?

Test yourself on these old-school BBC Bitesize maths questions to find out. Something tells us GCSE maths is a tad harder these days, but but if you don't tell anyone, we won't.

Take the quiz, created by Andy Gregoriou, here: