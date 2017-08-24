QUIZ: Think You Can Answer These GCSE Maths Questions?

24th August 2017, 09:48

Take yourself back to your school days with this retro Bitesize quiz.

Maths Quiz Stock Image

Thousands of kids across Britain found out their GCSE results today, which left loads of them feeling ridiculously clever, and a few feeling rather like this...

But do you think you'd fare any better if you wound back the clock? 

Test yourself on these old-school BBC Bitesize maths questions to find out. Something tells us GCSE maths is a tad harder these days, but but if you don't tell anyone, we won't.

Take the quiz, created by Andy Gregoriou,  here: 

 

