PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?

Now Playing
She's A Star James Download 'She's A Star' on iTunes
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Often people let the line-up decide but, as more and more festivals become available, line-ups tend to cross over. It's the "experience" you need to take into consideration.
Should you don your aviators and head to V Fest? Or maybe you should grab a daisy-chain and head to Secret Garden Party? Play our quiz and find out!