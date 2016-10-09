PLAY: The Ultimate John Lennon Trivia Quiz

It’s John Lennon’s birthday… try our tremendously challenging quiz all about the Beatle.

On 9 October, we're celebrating what would have been John Lennon's 76th birthday. OK, so we didn't quite have the budget to attempt the world's largest human peace sign like Yoko Ono did last year, so we settled for a quiz instead.

Think you know everything there is to know about Liverpool's favourite son? Try our tremendously challenging quiz all about the Beatle.