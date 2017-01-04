PLAY: Radio X's Rock 'N' Roll Music Trivia Quiz #1

4th January 2017, 17:29

We challenge you to a duel... OF MUSIC TRIVIA.

Question Marks
 

Bored? Watching the clock? Waiting for home - or pub - time? Then waste a chunk of your day by playing our pop quiz! We dares ya!

We’ve taken a cross section of our favourite artists - from rock legends to dance heroes - and come up with some challenging questions, some obvious, some not. See how you get on!

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

  • 04:00 Arielle Free Arielle Free

  • 06:30 Toby Tarrant Toby Tarrant

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS