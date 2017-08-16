QUIZ: Match The Star To The Football Team They Support?

QUIZ: Can You Guess The Elvis Presley Song From The Stock Image
On this day in 1977, The King Of Rock And Roll checked out of Graceland and into Heartbreak Hotel forever... Can you name one of his greatest songs from the cryptic clue?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Rock musicians love The Beautiful Game - but are you clued up on which teams they follow?
Football and music go together like hand in glove. Countless rock musicians have been proud season ticket holders over the years.
But on whose terraces would you see the following stars?
We’ll give you a name - all you have to do is pick which team they support. Good luck!
On this day in 1977, The King Of Rock And Roll checked out of Graceland and into Heartbreak Hotel forever... Can you name one of his greatest songs from the cryptic clue?
Take our scientifically-proven test to see where you fall on the scale of laddism.
Which of these bands have these musicians NOT been in?
The classic Smiths album The Queen Is Dead is getting a reissue next month... but how well do you know one of its most famous tunes?
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman puts on his dancing shoes in the promo for their latest single.
Netflix's teaser for The Meyerowitz Stories has been unveiled, and it's been tipped for the prestigious award.
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook