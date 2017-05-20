PLAY: Can You Match The Famous Child To Their Famous Parents?

20th May 2017, 20:09

We give you the name of some musical offspring - you have to name the famous parent!

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love

Who sired Gunnar, Henry and Ammon? Who do Violet Harper And Ophelia call dad? We’ll give you the name of some offspring - all you have to do is name the rock star who is their parent. Good luck!

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS