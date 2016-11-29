QUIZ: Think You Know The Words To The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony?

29th November 2016, 17:42

Celebrate Richard Ashcroft's newly announced shows by testing your knowledge of the iconic track.

Richard Ashcroft, Albert Hall, Manchester 14 May 2

This week, Richard Ashcroft announced more UK arena dates and HUGE date at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl next year.

So to celebrate, we're taking a trip down memory lane and testing your knowledge on one of the most iconic tracks of the 90s.

How well do you think you know the The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony penned by the man himself? Well there's only one way to find out:

 

 

