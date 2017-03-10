QUIZ: Do You Know The Words To Can’t Stand Me Now By The Libertines?

QUIZ: Which Classic 1987 Album Are You?
Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of The Joshua Tree with our '87 albums quiz.
How familiar are you with this Libs classic?
It’s Pete Doherty’s birthday on 12 March, so let’s celebrate with one of his most moving songs, written with his old mucker, Carl Barat.
This turbulent tale of a broken friendship was the first single from The Libertines' second, self-titled album in 2004. Thankfully Pete and Carl are pals again now, but how well do you remember the bad times? Take the test and find out!
