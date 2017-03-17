QUIZ: How well do you know your Irish artists?

17th March 2017, 16:24

To mark St Patrick's Day, we challenge you to name whether these famous musicians or bands herald from the Emerald Isle... or not!

The XFM Top 1000 songs of all time
 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS