QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Stupid Internet Acronyms?

25th February 2017, 08:00

It’s 25 years since the Internet became accessible by the general public. Let's celebrate its silver anniversary by looking at your knowledge of how the Web has mangled and demolished language as we know it.

LOL image

Do you know your LOLs from your ROFLs? Do you say FML or BAE?

We’ll give you a well-known internet, social media or text-speak acronym. All you have to do is pick the answer those letters stand for.

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS