QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Words To Radiohead's Creep?

QUIZ: Match The Glastonbury Line-Up To The Year
Celebrate this year's festival by testing your knowledge of previous line-ups - how well do you remember the classic years?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
"I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo..." Then what? It's the Oxford band's most famous hit, but are you word perfect on the lyrics?
Well, they did it. Radiohead played Creep as part of their final encore at Glastonbury 2017.
Were you able to sing along? Let's put it to the test again.
We'll give you the line from the song, you just have to fill in the missing words.
Celebrate this year's festival by testing your knowledge of previous line-ups - how well do you remember the classic years?
Take our quiz and find out if you're a hippy, a glamper, or a music mad gig-goer.
Can you guess whether which one of these classic tunes has the longest duration? It's not as easy as you think…
Celebrate Brandon Flowers' birthday with this Sam's Town-flavoured lyric quiz.
We're over the first full day of Glastonbury, but there are still a few awkward moments if you've not done your planning properly...
We remember when Chris Martin and co. gave the late Warrington band the chance to headline the festival.
Playing the Pyramid Stage is something only the biggest bands and performers are lucky enough to do. Here's the very best of them.
It's a magical place, this Glastonbury. As you can imagine, sometimes the legend is more interesting than the truth. Radio X looks at some classic Glasto tales.
Glastonbury's headline slots have seen some iconic performances by the greatest acts of all time. It's also seem some questionable choices picked to top the bill. Here are some of the worst.
21 June is the Summer Solstice, which is the day with the most amount of daylight hours. Which songs seem to go on for days? Let's take a listen...
Comments
Powered by Facebook