QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember The Rap In World In Motion?

PLAY: Radio X's Rock 'N' Roll Music Trivia Quiz #1
How well do you know the world of rock and roll and beyond? Take our test of random questions and see how good your knowledge is!
Happy birthday Bernard Sumner! To celebrate the New Order singer's special day we're looking back at their biggest hit!
But how well do you know the former Liverpool left-winger’s appearance on the classic England World Cup Number One song by New Order?
Get ready, the rap’s coming up… Go!
To celebrate John Paul Jones' birthday, let’s see which member of the rock behemoth you most identify with?
It’s Palm Sunday this weekend… And because we love a bad pun here at Radio X, we’ve turned this solemn religious moment into a stupid quiz.
Sounds easy, doesn't it? We give you the first lyric from a well-known album. All you have to do is name that album. Try your luck!
“Personal reasons” have caused Justin Vernon and co to shelve their European tour next month…
This gentleman loves burritos so much that he decided to make it official… well, semi-official.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
If at first you don’t succeed… reissue, repackage, re-evaluate… Sometimes genius isn’t appreciated during the artist’s lifetime. Sometimes they get a second bite of the cherry. Radio X looks at the songs that did better second time out.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
