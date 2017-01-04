QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember The Rap In World In Motion?

4th January 2017, 11:13

Happy birthday Bernard Sumner! To celebrate the New Order singer's special day we're looking back at their biggest hit!

New Order World In Motion video

But how well do you know the former Liverpool left-winger’s appearance on the classic England World Cup Number One song by New Order? 

Get ready, the rap’s coming up… Go!

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

  • 04:00 Arielle Free Arielle Free

  • 06:30 Toby Tarrant Toby Tarrant

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS