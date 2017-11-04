Are You Tone Deaf? Take This Test To Find Out...

Now Playing
4 November 2017, 18:22
Prove your musical credentials once and for all with this audio test.
Let's face it, we can all be accused of being tone deaf after a night on the town and a spot of impromptu karaoke.
But finally, there's a test which can prove your abilities to hold (or hear) a tune, and silence your haters once and for all.
And - before you ask - we passed with flying colours with 35 out of 36 answers correct and 97% correct overall.
Plus, we've got the certificate to prove it.
Smashed it!
We're not sure what it means for our karaoke skills after a few pints, but we're gonna take it anyway.