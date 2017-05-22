QUIZ: Can You Get Morrissey To The Gig?

You know the saying "the show must go on?" Well, that can be difficult if the main man doesn't show up. And Morrissey is known for calling off live dates for various reasons...

Get Morrissey To The Gig

It could be the flu. It could be that the support act has the flu.. The venue might be serving meat. Or an audience member might simply shout something amiss. There are many reasons Morrissey has cancelled shows over the past few years. But if you were taking care of the man himself, would you be able to do the Right Thing?

Make the correct decisions and you can get Moz on that stage to delight his faithful followers. Chose badly, however, and you'll be letting an arena full of eager fans down.

 

