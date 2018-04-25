QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To Parklife By Blur?

25 April 2018, 11:33

Blur Parklife video

Test yourself on Phil Daniels' classic monologue.

The album Parklife was released on 25 April 1994 and quickly became one of the key moments in what they were calling "BRITPOP".

The title track - which was released just days before - is one of Blur's key songs and features an excellent cameo performance from actor Phil Daniels, best known for his role as Jimmy the troubled Mod in the film of The Who's rock opera Quadrophenia.

But how well do you recall his legendary monologue in Parklife? We'll give you the lines, you fill in the missing words. Oi!

 

