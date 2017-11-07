QUIZ: Who Said This - David Brent Or An Apprentice Candidate?

Now Playing
Beautiful Ones Suede Download 'Beautiful Ones' on iTunes
7 November 2017, 14:11
Are you Team Sugar... or Team Brent? Find out if you can tell the difference between fictional BS and real life BS.
What’s more embarrassing - the fictional statements of Ricky Gervais’s classic comedy creation… or the unimpressive statements of wannabes who are keen to get a gig with Sir Alan Sugar?
We’ll give you a quote - you decide whether it’s Team Brent or Team Sugar.
Quiz by Mya Marchant on PlayBuzz