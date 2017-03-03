QUIZ: Can You Name These Pixellated 1990s Album Covers?

QUIZ: Welsh Band Name OR Welsh Place Name?
To celebrate St David's Day, we've picked ten lovely Welsh names. The question is: are they the names of towns or villages in the country, or the name of one of the many fine bands to hail from Wales?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Here's the deal: we've messed up the great artwork from some classic 1990s LP sleeves. But which records are they? Take our test here!
The 1990s. So many great tunes, so many great records.
Here's the deal: we've messed up the great artwork from some classic 1990s LP sleeves.
But which records are they? Take our test here and see how many you remember.
To celebrate St David's Day, we've picked ten lovely Welsh names. The question is: are they the names of towns or villages in the country, or the name of one of the many fine bands to hail from Wales?
We’ve taken a screenshot from a Britpop video, but can you name which song these visuals are clipped from?
We’ll show you a screenshot from a famous TV advert from the period. All you have to do is name the product that the commercial was actually advertising.
We'll show you a snippet of a famous LP sleeve from the crazy decade that was the 1990s. But can you match the artist to the album?
The cockney hard man is taking a break from the soap, where he plays pub landlord Mick Carter.
The Libertines man has spoken about an altercation which involved a fan dousing him in beer.
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Let's celebrate St David's Day with some of the best bands to come out of the country.
30 June sees the addition of an extra "leap second" to the day. So, we’ve collected together the best short songs of all time – naturally.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
Comments
Powered by Facebook