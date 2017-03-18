QUIZ: Can You Match The Solo Album To The Singer?

QUIZ: How well do you know your Irish artists?
To mark St Patrick's Day, we challenge you to name whether these famous musicians or bands herald from the Emerald Isle... or not!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
When singers take a break from their bands, incredible work can often be the result. But how well do you remember those solo album titles?
Solo records from successful band members can kickstart their own career...or quickly become footnotes on a Wikipedia page. But how well do you remember those solo album titles?
To mark St Patrick's Day, we challenge you to name whether these famous musicians or bands herald from the Emerald Isle... or not!
Celebrate Mark Hoppus' 45th Birthday by revisiting one of Blink's biggest tracks!
Let's celebrate Pete's birthday by challenging you to a lyric quiz!
Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of The Joshua Tree with our '87 albums quiz.
New research says that motorists have little idea about how their vehicle works and more…
The presenter claims his old show will bring in the viewers… “in time”...
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Let's celebrate St Patrick's Day with a selection of great songs from the Emerald Isle.
Radio X looks at some of the great milestones in music.
Feeling bookish? Then we have a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
Comments
Powered by Facebook