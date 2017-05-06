QUIZ: Can You Guess The Classic Festival From This Line-Up?

QUIZ: Can You Name The Rock Band From The Name Of Their Previous Incarnation?
Do you know your Seymours from your Blurs? We'll give you the name that a band used to go under... all you have to do is pick the name they're famous for.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
As many of the big festivals start to confirm their line-ups, let's see how well you remember these classic bills from previous years?
Here’s the challenge: we’ll give you a series of headliners from a notable festival of yesteryear.
But can you name the festival and the year it took place? Good luck!
Do you know your Seymours from your Blurs? We'll give you the name that a band used to go under... all you have to do is pick the name they're famous for.
You’re a fan of Tom and Serge, right? Well prove it. Sing along to their 2009 and if you’re not word perfect, we want to know!
With the Leicester boys headlining this year’s Reading And Leeds Festivals, we thought it’d be a good time to see how well you recall one of their biggest hits.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Kasabian frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart what he can't live without.
The Kasabian guitarist told Radio X's Gordon Smart the story behind their trademark sound.
The UK Top 40 is a brutal place to be. Radio X looks at the time when Musical Justice wasn’t seen to be done.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
It's always nice to get a little surprise with your album. What happens when there's a bonus with your music?
Comments
Powered by Facebook