QUIZ: Are you Noel Or Liam Gallagher?

10 August 2016, 09:54

Oasis Noel and Liam Gallagher Be Here Now 1997

Celebrate 20 years since their career-defining Knebworth gigs by answering the ultimate Oasis fan question.

It's a whopping 20 years since Oasis played their career-defining Knebworth gig on 10 and 11 August 1996.

Despite so much time passing, the rivalry between the brothers still remains stronger than ever. 

Celebrate the band, their epic gigs, and the eternal sibling rivalry by answering the ultimate Oasis fan question: which side of the Gallagher fence are you on? 

Are you a High Flying Bird or a Songbird? Are you Beady Eye or Mighty I? 

Take the Radio X test and find out once and for all.

 

 

