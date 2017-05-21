QUIZ: Are You As Nice As Dave Grohl?

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters 2014

Dave Grohl is pretty darn nice. But, considering how lovely you lot are, we thought we'd see if you're on par with Big Dave.

Everyone loves Dave Grohl. Not only was he in Nirvana AND Foo Fighters, he's also a stand up guy. His big smiling face is enough to calm wars. But have you racked up more karma points than him?

We should remind you that Dave Grohl recently played a free stadium show for the Invictus Games and gave Prince Harry a big old kiss. He even saw a man in a Foo Fighters audience overcome with emotion and invited the chap onstage to boo his eyes out as they played My Hero.

But, hey, if you still think you're just as nice then play our quiz and let us know what you get.

