WATCH: When You Want To Sleep, But A Big Tune Comes On

There’s Going To Be A WINTER Version Of Love Island
It was the hit of the summer, now there’s a replacement - Survival Of The Fittest!
When You Want To Sleep, But A Big Tune Comes On
Everyone in the entire universe will sympathise with this lad and his quest to keep partying.
We’ve all been on a big night and usually know when to call it quits.
But when your bed is calling… and a BIG TUNE comes on, what do you do?
Here’s a funny clip from a club in the Huddersfield of a lad who is slumped over virtually asleep on the DJ booth but can't quite resist the urge to dance.
To be fair to him, it’s a massive tune.
