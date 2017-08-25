WATCH: When You Want To Sleep, But A Big Tune Comes On

25th August 2017, 20:14

Play

When You Want To Sleep, But A Big Tune Comes On

Credit: Newsflare/Letsgetfunked

01:00

Everyone in the entire universe will sympathise with this lad and his quest to keep partying.

We’ve all been on a big night and usually know when to call it quits.

But when your bed is calling… and a BIG TUNE comes on, what do you do?

Here’s a funny clip from a club in the Huddersfield of a lad who is slumped over virtually asleep on the DJ booth but can't quite resist the urge to dance.

To be fair to him, it’s a massive tune.

Credit: Newsflare/Letsgetfunked

Comments

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

Latest News