WATCH: Terrified Stag Gets The Bungee Jump Prank Treatment

The unwitting groom-to-be was tricked by his mates in the best way ever.
An unwitting Stag with a fear of heights had the fear of God put into him when he was told by his mates he'd have to do a blindfolded bungee jump.
Watch the prank in action here:
01:23
Luckily for him, it was actually just a massive prank, and instead of diving off the edge of a cliff, he dove headfirst into a kids paddling pool.
Still, we wouldn't be surprised if he did a little wee wee, before he went in.
Credit: Storyful
