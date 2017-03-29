WATCH: Terrified Stag Gets The Bungee Jump Prank Treatment

29th March 2017, 15:14

The unwitting groom-to-be was tricked by his mates in the best way ever.

Stag faces bungee jump prank

An unwitting Stag with a fear of heights had the fear of God put into him when he was told by his mates he'd have to do a blindfolded bungee jump.

Watch the prank in action here:

Stag Gets Pranked With Bungee Jump Set Up

The future groom with a fear of heights was faced by his worst nightmare thanks to his pals.

Luckily for him, it was actually just a massive prank, and instead of diving off the edge of a cliff, he dove headfirst into a kids paddling pool.

Still, we wouldn't be surprised if he did a little wee wee, before he went in. 

