WATCH: This Police Offer Directed Traffic Like A Raver

A policeman has gone viral for his enthusiastic efforts when directing traffic.

The video, which was taken during the Cheltenham Festival this month - sees the copper easing congestion at the yearly event - with his winning gestures sped up and given an EDM backing track for good measure.

Watch him in action here:

Play Policeman Directs Traffic Like A Legend Cheltenham Festival This police officer was pulling out some serious moves during the horse racing festival. 00:43

Also - is it just us, or does he remind you of Tyres O'Flaherty from Spaced?