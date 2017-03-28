WATCH: This Police Offer Directed Traffic Like A Raver

Anaïs Gallagher's Best Present Wasn't Very Rock 'N' Roll...
Noel Gallagher's daughter also revealed where she sees herself in 10 years.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See the copper direct traffic like an absolute legend.
A policeman has gone viral for his enthusiastic efforts when directing traffic.
The video, which was taken during the Cheltenham Festival this month - sees the copper easing congestion at the yearly event - with his winning gestures sped up and given an EDM backing track for good measure.
Watch him in action here:
Policeman Directs Traffic Like A Legend Cheltenham Festival
This police officer was pulling out some serious moves during the horse racing festival.
00:43
Also - is it just us, or does he remind you of Tyres O'Flaherty from Spaced?
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Now playing: Non-stop music
Noel Gallagher's daughter also revealed where she sees herself in 10 years.
Alfonso Ribeiro - who played Carlton in the hit series - posted a photo of the cast 20 years on.
Comments
Powered by Facebook