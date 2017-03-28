WATCH: This Police Offer Directed Traffic Like A Raver

28th March 2017, 15:56

See the copper direct traffic like an absolute legend.

Policeman directs traffic by raver

A policeman has gone viral for his enthusiastic efforts when directing traffic.

The video, which was taken during the Cheltenham Festival this month - sees the copper easing congestion at the yearly event - with his winning gestures sped up and given an EDM backing track for good measure.

Watch him in action here: 

Play

Policeman Directs Traffic Like A Legend Cheltenham Festival

This police officer was pulling out some serious moves during the horse racing festival.

00:43

Also - is it just us, or does he remind you of Tyres O'Flaherty from Spaced?

