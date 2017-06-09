Watch The Moment Jeremy Corbyn's Hive Five Went VERY Wrong

Between the results of a hung parliament following yesterday's election, and Theresa May's vow to form a government with the the Democratic Unionist Party, it's fair to say that it's been a pretty hectic 24 hours for UK politics.

Whatever side of the fence you sit on we can all probably agree that one of the stand out moments of the night came when a jubilant Jeremy Corbyn attempted to high-five Emily Thornberry at the Islington North count and found himself slapping her on the breast instead.

Watch a clip of the cringeworthy moment here:

Play Jeremy Corbyn high-five goes horribly wrong The Labour leader got a bit over excited at the vote count in his North Islington constituency. 00:28

And it wasn't lost on Twitter, who decided to comment on the unfortunate misplaced hand.

There are no words adequate to describe Jeremy Corbyn high-fiving Emily Thornberry's boob, so here: pic.twitter.com/vDYdos7OlU — HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 9, 2017

TFW you risk it all for a high five and fall short pic.twitter.com/1klvBMEt84 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 9, 2017

As well as everything else, the Labour leader found time to pioneer a new kind of high-five pic.twitter.com/Wjjx93jpoq

(via @danhewittsky ) — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 9, 2017

The best high five in the history of high fives. pic.twitter.com/OEdvWnfBJK — Sunday League (@SundayShoutsFC) June 9, 2017

While it's fair to say Corbyn made a bit of a tit of himself, but it makes for some pretty funny viewing.

So what have we learnt from this? No politician, not even Jeremy Corbyn should ever attempt to get down with the kids. Ever.

We think he'll go back to giving stiff handshakes and pats on the back from now on.