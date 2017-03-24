WATCH: James Blunt Just Won Twitter With His Support Group Video

James Blunt has poked fun at himself once again by posting a video which sees him lead a support group for James Blunt fans.

The ciip was made to promote his new studio album, The Afterlove, which is available to pre-order now.

Watch it here:

The first step is admitting it. pic.twitter.com/mQay6c6lf9 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 23, 2017

And the banter didn't stop there either.

After a fan claimed they'd be making love to his new record, Blunt joked: "Sex on your own is actually just called wanking".

These aren't the only japes the singer-songwriter has made to promote his new record, however.

Back in January, the Love Me Better singer teased he had something "huge" to show us, placing a huge version of his new LP strategically over his naked body.