WATCH: James Blunt Just Won Twitter With His Support Group Video

24th March 2017, 16:12

The Love Me Better singer has posted a spoof video to promote his new album.

James Blunt launches support group for album

James Blunt has poked fun at himself once again by posting a video which sees him lead a support group for James Blunt fans.

The ciip was made to promote his new studio album, The Afterlove, which is available to pre-order now.

Watch it here:

And the banter didn't stop there either.

After a fan claimed they'd be making love to his new record, Blunt joked: "Sex on your own is actually just called wanking".

These aren't the only japes the singer-songwriter has made to promote his new record, however. 

Back in January, the Love Me Better singer teased he had something "huge" to show us, placing a huge version of his new LP strategically over his naked body.

 

New music coming on Friday. European & UK tour dates just announced. www.jamesblunt.com

A post shared by James Blunt (@jamesblunt) onJan 23, 2017 at 2:37am PST

Comments

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

Latest News