WATCH: James Blunt Just Won Twitter With His Support Group Video

The Love Me Better singer has posted a spoof video to promote his new album.
James Blunt has poked fun at himself once again by posting a video which sees him lead a support group for James Blunt fans.
The ciip was made to promote his new studio album, The Afterlove, which is available to pre-order now.
Watch it here:
The first step is admitting it. pic.twitter.com/mQay6c6lf9— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 23, 2017
And the banter didn't stop there either.
After a fan claimed they'd be making love to his new record, Blunt joked: "Sex on your own is actually just called wanking".
Sex on your own is actually just called wanking. RT @bilge1979 : I'd like you to know I'm going to be having sex to your new album later.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 24, 2017
These aren't the only japes the singer-songwriter has made to promote his new record, however.
Back in January, the Love Me Better singer teased he had something "huge" to show us, placing a huge version of his new LP strategically over his naked body.
