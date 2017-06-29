WATCH: Jack Black Sings Along To Psycho Killer

WATCH: British Tourists Racing For Sunbeds Is Hilarious
Incredible footage has emerged of holiday-makers sprinting towards sun loungers at a Gran Canaria hotel.
Get into the music
Jack Black Sings Along To Psycho Killer
Video: Instagram
00:58
The star mining to the Talking Heads classic is the best thing you’ll see today…
Everyone loves Jack Black. The star of School Of Rock already has a genuine music career as one half of Tenacious D, so we already know he’s a big music fan.
But as followers to his Instagram account already know, Jack is a massive fan of big tunes - and he’s been sharing his own #RadOnes to Spotify, while posting clips of himself miming along to the best of them.
We loved his slightly crazed take on the Talking Heads classic, Psycho Killer…
But he’s also had a go at some other gems - how about Honky Tonk Women by the Rolling Stones?
Beastie Boys Intergalactic
The Chemical Brothers Block Rockin' Beats
Daft Punk Harder Better Faster Stronger
