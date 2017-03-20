WATCH: Footballer Thanks Wife AND Girlfriend On Live TV

Footballers are often labelled as cheaters and love rats, and it's fair to say Mohammed Anas hasn't exactly played against the stereotype.

Following the Free State Stars 2-2 draw with Ajax Cape Town on Friday, Anas was awarded Man of the Match for scoring two goals for his team.

However, it was when the Ghanaian footballer was interviewed after the match that he scored a massive own goal, by thanking both his wife and his girlfriend.

After thanking God the 22-year-old hilariously went on to say: "Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife."

He added: "Sorry to say. I'm just sorry my wife."

Photo: YouTube/Super Sport