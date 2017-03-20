WATCH: Footballer Thanks Wife AND Girlfriend On Live TV

Liam Gallagher Wants A Supersonic Sequel, Says Director
Mohammed Anas thanks 'wife and girlfriend' (full interview)
01:35
Mohammed Anas might have been Man of the Match, but he scored a bit of an own goal.
Footballers are often labelled as cheaters and love rats, and it's fair to say Mohammed Anas hasn't exactly played against the stereotype.
Following the Free State Stars 2-2 draw with Ajax Cape Town on Friday, Anas was awarded Man of the Match for scoring two goals for his team.
However, it was when the Ghanaian footballer was interviewed after the match that he scored a massive own goal, by thanking both his wife and his girlfriend.
Watch his blunder courtesy of SuperSport above.
After thanking God the 22-year-old hilariously went on to say: "Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife."
He added: "Sorry to say. I'm just sorry my wife."
Photo: YouTube/Super Sport
The former Oasis frontman has also revealed he's travelling to Paris to shoot the cover for his solo album.
