WATCH: This Trump vs Bane Speech Video Is Uncanny

Eagle-eyed film buffs were quick to point out the similarities between a section of Donald Trump's Inauguration speech last Friday (20 January) and that of Batman villain, Bane.

Since then, helpful internet elves have spliced together a clip of the new US President's speech with the fictional character, who was played by Tom Hardy in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

Needless to say, the clip is uncanny, chilling and hilarious all at once.

The video, which sees Trump and Bane's words mirror each other almost exactly, has led to a variety of memes, seeing the President dressed as the famous baddie.

To add to the strange copycat allegations surrounding Trump, people noticed that a cake from one of his inauguration balls appeared to be heavily inspired by Barack Obama's cake four years earlier.

A tweet sent by the maker of the Obama's cake, Duff Goldman reads: "The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it."

However, as The Telegraph reports, the Buttercream Bakery have confirmed they were asked to replicate the work of the baker than create their own.

Lead photo: PA/Warner Bros.