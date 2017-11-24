This Football Team’s Band-Inspired Posters Are Genius

Leek Town FC are whipping up interest in their matches with some amazing spoof posters.

This is the best thing we’ve seen today…

Leek Town FC are a football team sitting in the Northern Premier League Division One South and one of their fans has been getting some attention for their fixtures by spoofing classic band posters.

Oasis, Kasabian, Green Day and even Pink Floyd have all got the treatment. Fan Paul Buxton mocks up the images for each match and there’s a relevant playlist for the team, too.

The latest is the classic Joy Division Unknown Pleasures logo…

Next up



NPL South

v @StamfordAFC1896

Sat 25Nov17

KO 3:00pm

@leektown Harrison Park ST13 8LD

Prices £8/£5#WEARELEEK pic.twitter.com/Hoznh3NUF6 — Leek Town FC (@leektown) November 22, 2017

While, the legendary sleeve to (What’s The Story) Morning Glory by Oasis also gets the Leek Town treatment, complete with Manc hits matchday playlist...

Our guest playlist courtesy of DJ @davereidy - all things Manc

Oasis, Roses, Inspirals, New Order, Buzzcocks, Smiths, James, Mondays, Doves pic.twitter.com/1px48tBvRd — Leek Town FC (@leektown) October 24, 2017

And then there's early Kasabian...

Tough playlist theme tomorrow - LSF by @KasabianHQ is the poster so all things lost & found - very eclectic, music kicks in at 1:30 #WEARELEEK pic.twitter.com/6Iqj2A0VnJ — Leek Town FC (@leektown) November 18, 2017

This one is a bit subtler, taking off Pink Floyd’s The Wall…

Or how about Green Day's American Idiot?

As we have a @GreenDay poster today playlist can only be a selection of pop punk classics - tunes from 1pm - some guilty pleasures in there pic.twitter.com/9xMJ1TWM3K — Leek Town FC (@leektown) October 7, 2017

This one is perfect:

Anarchy in the LEEK - maybe a bit strong, but some raucous support wouldn't go amiss #WEARELEEK pic.twitter.com/2dlA8Cl1Zc — Leek Town FC (@leektown) August 15, 2017

And it's not just music - classic movie posters are also game...



Buxton told the BBC that the posters have increased attendance at the ground by about 12%! Good work.