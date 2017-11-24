This Football Team’s Band-Inspired Posters Are Genius

24 November 2017, 13:46

Leek Town FC Posters

Leek Town FC are whipping up interest in their matches with some amazing spoof posters.

This is the best thing we’ve seen today…

Leek Town FC are a football team sitting in the Northern Premier League Division One South and one of their fans has been getting some attention for their fixtures by spoofing classic band posters.

Oasis, Kasabian, Green Day and even Pink Floyd have all got the treatment. Fan Paul Buxton mocks up the images for each match and there’s a relevant playlist for the team, too.

The latest is the classic Joy Division Unknown Pleasures logo…

While, the legendary sleeve to (What’s The Story) Morning Glory by Oasis also gets the Leek Town treatment, complete with Manc hits matchday playlist...

And then there's early Kasabian...

This one is a bit subtler, taking off Pink Floyd’s The Wall…

Or how about Green Day's American Idiot?

This one is perfect:

And it's not just music - classic movie posters are also game...


Buxton told the BBC that the posters have increased attendance at the ground by about 12%! Good work.

