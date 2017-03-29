Everyone's Laughing At This Statue Of Ronaldo...

WATCH: Terrified Stag Gets The Bungee Jump Prank Treatment
Worst groomsmen ever?
The footballer was presented with the statue at a renaming ceremony in Madeira airport.
Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a questionable statue of himself in Portugal today and its ruffled a few feathers.
The Portuguese footballer was honoured at Portugal's newly rebranded Madeira airport, which is now named Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo, but he was upstaged by a questionable looking statue.
Naturally the bust hit more of a bum note, with people comparing it to everything from the Art Attack man puppet to a that dodgy Ecce Homo restoration.
See the best reactions to the statue here:
that ronaldo bust is the bronze equivalent of the famous "ecce homo" restoration of a few years back pic.twitter.com/NGsCMascv1— Ken Early (@kenearlys) March 29, 2017
Knew Ronaldo's Airport statue reminded me of someone.. pic.twitter.com/e8yI9vj4w5— SportsDictator (@SportDictatorHQ) March 29, 2017
When you send the statue guy a picture of Niall Quinn instead of Cristiano Ronaldo #Awkward pic.twitter.com/0VR8qPskVF— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 29, 2017
The Cristiano Ronaldo bust at the airport carrying his name. This is Art Attack... pic.twitter.com/tTVmQBMgms— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 29, 2017
And just in case you've forgotten, this was the blind woman from Lionel Richie's Hello video:
Wonder if this girl made the new Cristiano Ronaldo statue pic.twitter.com/g7a34TP0bI— The Football Pink (@TheFootballPink) March 29, 2017
This joker thought it was spot on though:
The Ronaldo statue is spot on. pic.twitter.com/Vtme83aVUU— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) March 29, 2017
Bravo guys. Bravo.
