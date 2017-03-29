Everyone's Laughing At This Statue Of Ronaldo...

29th March 2017, 16:23

The footballer was presented with the statue at a renaming ceremony in Madeira airport.

Cristiano Ronaldo with funny statue in Madeira air

Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a questionable statue of himself in Portugal today and its ruffled a few feathers.

The Portuguese footballer was honoured at Portugal's newly rebranded Madeira airport, which is now named Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo, but he was upstaged by a questionable looking statue. 

Naturally the bust hit more of a bum note, with people comparing it to everything from the Art Attack man puppet to a that dodgy Ecce Homo restoration.

See the best reactions to the statue here: 

And just in case you've forgotten, this was the blind woman from Lionel Richie's Hello video:

This joker thought it was spot on though:

Bravo guys. Bravo. 

