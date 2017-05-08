Scientists Confirm Reason Why Men Refuse To Admit They're Wrong

Behavioural scientists at Caltech in Pasadena have apparently discovered the reason for the stereotypical male trait of “stubbornness”.

They claim that the whole thing comes from the hormone testosterone causing blokes to make "snap judgements".

Scientists gave one set of participants in the test extra testosterone, while the other set received none. Both were then given a series of maths problems to solve

Scientist Colin Camerer, who worked on the study, told Elite Daily: "We found the testosterone group was quicker to make snap judgements on brain teasers where your initial guess is usually wrong. The testosterone is either inhibiting the process of mentally checking your work or increasing the intuitive feeling that 'I'm definitely right."

The results showed those with extra levels of the hormone managed to score 20% fewer correct answers.

The testosteroned-up group also answered the questions in a shorter time than the other test group, and took longer to arrive at the correct answer once they were told they were wrong.

We find all this very difficult to believe.

