WATCH: Russell Brand Serenades Fan With Freestyle Song

A fan has filmed himself reacting to being serenaded by Russell Brand.

The comedian appeared on First We Feast, where he took part in their Hot Ones chili sauce and (vegan) wings challenge... and it's fair to say his creative juices were flowing.

Watch Brett's reaction to Brand's amazing freestyle rendition below:

Play Russell Brand sings to superfan. Russell Brand sings to superfan. 03:34

Credit: Storyful via Brett Baker

After hearing about the show's mega-fan Brett Baker- who tweets out the "power rankings" of all their guests, Brand decides to sing him a little ditty, using the melody to Goldfinger as a bit of a starting point, before going totally rogue.

Watch Russell Brand's full Hot One challenge, where he talks about fatherhood, his new Re:Birth stand-up tour and visiting Trump Towers.

Fair play.

Photo: YouTube/First We Feast /Brett Baker