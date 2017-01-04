Was Postman Pat A Secret Philanderer? Twitter Thinks So

You’ll no doubt recall the 1980s childrens’ programme Postman Pat, in which the titular character provided a mail service to the inhabitants of the village of Greendale, together with his black and white cat Jess.

The animated series for pre-schoolers debuted on the BBC in 1981 and was revived in the 00s, breeding a whole generation of new fans.

Well, mail wasn’t the only “service” Pat was providing, according to a scurrilous rumour doing the rounds on Twitter.

User Dinneen Dictionary tweeted the following “evidence”, claiming that Patrick “Pat” Clifton was the only redheaded male in the village… but that the local school was full of russet-haired kids. Hmmm.

Postman Pat is the ONLY red head in Greendale.



This is the village school.#PatMustard #HairyBabies pic.twitter.com/UbY19HHztp — Dinneen Dictionary (@AnDuinnineach) December 31, 2016

He then went on to post a picture of Greendale’s schoolteacher Jeff Pringle, together with his son Charlie.

This is Jeff Pringle and his son Charlie.



OPEN YOUR GODDAMN EYES JEFF. pic.twitter.com/BeUn3vHUcd — Dinneen Dictionary (@AnDuinnineach) December 31, 2016

Jeff is, as you can see, blonde. Charlie is red haired.

Compelling evidence. Or nonsense, if you want to be level headed about the whole thing.

Unless there’s some way of DNA testing fuzzy felt and plastic, we doubt this will ever be settled and shudder to think what Pat’s wife Sara would make of this small town scandal.

We can only be thankful that Ken Barrie, who voiced some of the characters and sang the memorable theme tune isn’t around to see this lunacy - he died last July, aged 83.

Oh, Pat.

via GIPHY