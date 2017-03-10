WATCH: This News Guest Being Interrupted By His Kids Is The Best Thing Ever

10th March 2017

Professor Robert Kelly was giving a live interview about his reaction to the impeachment of the South Korean President.

News Guest Interrupted By Kids

A guest on BBC News has unwittingly created TV gold after his kids ambushed his live interview.

As The Sun reports, Professor Robert Kelly was giving expert advice on the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, when his daughter snuck into the room while doing a dance.

Watch them in action via Joe.co.uk's Twitter post:

If that wasn't enough. her younger sibling followed suit, rolling in on a walker. 

Absolutely classic. 

If we're honest, we're not sure what's more impressive; the kids' ability to sneak into his study completely undetected, or the mum's slide tackle into the room.

Photo: BBC World

