WATCH: This News Guest Being Interrupted By His Kids Is The Best Thing Ever

A guest on BBC News has unwittingly created TV gold after his kids ambushed his live interview.

As The Sun reports, Professor Robert Kelly was giving expert advice on the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, when his daughter snuck into the room while doing a dance.

Watch them in action via Joe.co.uk's Twitter post:

This BBC interview is amazing. Just wait until the mum rushes in... pic.twitter.com/LGw1ACR9rg — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 10, 2017

If that wasn't enough. her younger sibling followed suit, rolling in on a walker.

Absolutely classic.

If we're honest, we're not sure what's more impressive; the kids' ability to sneak into his study completely undetected, or the mum's slide tackle into the room.

Photo: BBC World