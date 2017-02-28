Jeff Is Having Way Too Much Fun Renaming Paint Colours...

We all know people out there that are total jobsworths, going above and beyond to the detriment of everyone else.

But we reckon this guy - whose job it is to name colour swatches - probably deserves a raise.

According to this reddit post by IHaeTypos, and imgur from obviousplant, Jeff has transformed his job of naming paint colours (which we can imagine is almost as dull as watching paint dry) into something of a sport.

Click through to see some of his most creative improvements below:

Some of our favourites include "Blond. James Blond," "Yellow, Is It Me You're Looking For?" and the incredible "THE COLOR OF STACEY'S HAIR OH GOD I CAN STILL SMELL IT BABY IF YOU'RE READING THIS PLEASE CALL ME I MADE A MISTAKE!!"

Legend.

Photos: Imgur/obviousplant