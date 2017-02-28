Jeff Is Having Way Too Much Fun Renaming Paint Colours...

WATCH: This Pancake Of Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil Is Too Good To Eat...
Celebrate Pancake Day with some batter-based rockers, courtesy of Dancakes and Download Festival 2017.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A worker has been swapping the colour swatches in his hardware store.
We all know people out there that are total jobsworths, going above and beyond to the detriment of everyone else.
But we reckon this guy - whose job it is to name colour swatches - probably deserves a raise.
According to this reddit post by IHaeTypos, and imgur from obviousplant, Jeff has transformed his job of naming paint colours (which we can imagine is almost as dull as watching paint dry) into something of a sport.
Click through to see some of his most creative improvements below:
I renamed some of the paint colors at the hardware store
Some of our favourites include "Blond. James Blond," "Yellow, Is It Me You're Looking For?" and the incredible "THE COLOR OF STACEY'S HAIR OH GOD I CAN STILL SMELL IT BABY IF YOU'RE READING THIS PLEASE CALL ME I MADE A MISTAKE!!"
Legend.
Photos: Imgur/obviousplant
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Celebrate Pancake Day with some batter-based rockers, courtesy of Dancakes and Download Festival 2017.
The Manchester Evening News visited The Elizabethan to see if they had to wear a Gucci bathrobe after all.
Comments
Powered by Facebook