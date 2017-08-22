These Are The Funniest Jokes From The Edinburgh Fringe 2017

WATCH: Teenage James Corden Interviews Meat Loaf
See the baby-faced star chat to the rock legend in this brilliant bit of archive TV.
TV channel Dave has announced the best jokes from this year’s festival… as voted for by the public.
TV channel Dave has announced its 10th annual survey of the funniest jokes at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.
The festival plays hosts to hundreds of comedy shows every August, and each year the channel gets the public to vote for their most hilarious one-liners.
This year’s best wisecrack comes from British comedian Ken Cheng, who’s known for his YouTube character Mark Liu:
"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin… But then again, I hate all change" - Ken Cheng
The rest of the gag hall of fame for 2017 is as follows:
2. "Trump's nothing like Hitler. There's no way he could write a book"- Frankie Boyle
3. "I've given up asking rhetorical questions. What's the point?" - Alexei Sayle
4. "I'm looking for the girl next door type. I’m just gonna keep moving house till I find her" - Lew Fitz
5. “I like to imagine that the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the 'brella’… But he hesitated" - Andy Field
6. "Combine Harvesters. And you’ll have a really big restaurant." - Mark Simmons
7. "I’m rubbish with names. It’s not my fault, it’s a condition. There’s a name for it …" - Jimeoin
8. "I have two boys, five and six. We’re no good at naming things in our house." - Ed Byrne
9. "I wasn’t particularly close to my dad before he died ... which was lucky, because he trod on a landmine." - Olaf Falafel
10. "Whenever someone says, ‘I don’t believe in coincidences’, I say, ‘Oh my God, me neither!’" - Alasdair Beckett-King
11. "A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men’s singles event." - Angela Barnes
12. "As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting, but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are
grocer." - Adele Cliff
13. "For me, dying is a lot like going camping. I don’t want to do it." - Phil Wang
14. "I wonder how many chameleons snuck on to the Ark." - Adam Hess
15. "I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act." - Tim Vine
Stereophonics A Thousand Trees
The Libertines Can't Stand Me Now
The Amazons Ultraviolet
A fan who bumped into drummer Matt Helders in L.A. claims he revealed when the band are hoping to release their new LP.
