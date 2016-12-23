Christmas Can’t Begin Until You’ve Heard Chewbacca Sing Silent Night

23rd December 2016, 17:11

Have a Wookie Christmas thanks to this genius bit of editing.

Photo: Getty

If you’ve ever experienced the festive miracle that is the Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978 , you’ll know that Wookies love Christmas.

So praise be to this incredible video of Chewbacca roaring along to the Christmas hymn Silent Night. It’s funny, it’s touching, it’s brilliant.

The audio was created way back in 1999 by Scott Andersen, but the genius minds at movie parody site How It Should Have Ended have now married the hilarious audio to authentic Star Wars clips. You can download the original audio at Andersen’s site here.

