The Big Bang Theory With Ricky Gervais's Laughter Is Hilarious

The Big Bang Theory with the laughter replaced with Ricky Gervais
Hilarious YouTube clip from Owen Cooper.
01:54
Someone has replaced the entire studio audience from the sitcom with the comedian’s trademark guffaw…
A couple of years ago, someone claimed that US sitcom The Big Bang Theory was crushingly unfunny and demonstrated the fact by removing all the audience laughter with stony, bleak silence. It was horrible.
Now, YouTube genius Owen Cooper has gone one better. He’s chopped out all the insincere belly laughs from the studio audience and replaced them with the sounds of pure, unrestrained hilarity from comedy legend Ricky Gervais.
Which is, of course, utterly brilliant.
Now these well-timed “zingers” are received by Gervais’s full-throttle squawking, shrieking and pleas for mercy as he claims he’s “about to burst”.
You can only imagine which nonsense Karl Pilkington was spouting that caused Ricky to laugh like this.
And, in case you’re wondering - here’s one of the original “no laughter” cuts of The Big Bang Theory:
